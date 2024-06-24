&Partners Buys 62 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

&Partners lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TT opened at $334.12 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $182.96 and a 52 week high of $345.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.01.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

