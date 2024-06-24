&Partners Buys Shares of 13,889 First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

&Partners bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. &Partners owned 0.14% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $862,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 92,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 64,621 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IFV opened at $19.65 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

