&Partners Buys Shares of 3,476 Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

&Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 32,018.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 137,360 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 376.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $81.23 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day moving average is $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

