&Partners Buys Shares of 6,100 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

&Partners acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, June 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $141.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $144.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

