&Partners Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

&Partners lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $709,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 17,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $535.35 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $558.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $537.00 and a 200-day moving average of $524.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.9974 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

