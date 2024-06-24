&Partners Has $231,000 Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

&Partners cut its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 80.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,838 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QYLD. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 182,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 107,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,268 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 165,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter.

QYLD stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $18.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.1628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

