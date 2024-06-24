&Partners Has $308,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

&Partners lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $75.96 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.23.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

