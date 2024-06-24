&Partners Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

&Partners increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.7% of &Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. &Partners’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 56.5% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 208,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,937 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 209,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,921,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $168.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $168.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

