&Partners Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

&Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 95.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $268.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $402.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $270.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

