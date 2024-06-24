&Partners Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

&Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,515 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.