&Partners Invests $214,000 in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

&Partners bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $685,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,045,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,316,000 after buying an additional 234,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 2.0 %

CCEP stock opened at $74.86 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $75.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCEP. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.