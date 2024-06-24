&Partners Invests $220,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

&Partners purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,683 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,024,341 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 31,836 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.4 %

FCX opened at $49.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,153,318.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,381.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,153,318.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,381.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

