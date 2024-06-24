&Partners Invests $224,000 in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

&Partners acquired a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMX opened at $71.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.26.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

