&Partners Invests $278,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

&Partners purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,206,000 after purchasing an additional 75,287 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 41.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.20.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $153.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $176.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

