&Partners Invests $281,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

&Partners bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 45.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 774,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,533,000 after purchasing an additional 243,299 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,690.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 649,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,344,736. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $73.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.51. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

