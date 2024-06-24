&Partners Invests $290,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

&Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Booking by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 30 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Booking by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,902.54.

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,989.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,705.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,603.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,605.00 and a one year high of $4,004.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

