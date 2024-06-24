&Partners Invests $299,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

&Partners purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $225.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $226.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.00.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,086,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,898 shares of company stock worth $18,558,167. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

