&Partners Invests $320,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

&Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,826,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,259,000 after buying an additional 760,588 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 842,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 79,749 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 137,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 22,771 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCQ stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

