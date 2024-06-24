&Partners Invests $589,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

&Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock worth $8,668,823. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $137.84 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $140.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.15. The firm has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

