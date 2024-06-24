&Partners Invests $623,000 in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

&Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,149,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,982 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,444,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,541,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,174,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $99.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.92. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.57.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

