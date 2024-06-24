&Partners Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

&Partners bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,750,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $2,273,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,265,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $276.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $304.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.47.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

