&Partners Makes New Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

&Partners bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,439 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE HAL opened at $33.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

