&Partners Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

&Partners bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $108.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $113.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.