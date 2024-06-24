&Partners Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

&Partners purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,780 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $111.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.94 and a 52-week high of $111.34. The company has a market capitalization of $125.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.