&Partners Purchases 865 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

&Partners grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,483,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,299,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,674,000 after purchasing an additional 109,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,685,000 after purchasing an additional 236,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,173,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,413,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.2 %

TROW stock opened at $118.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

Insider Activity

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.