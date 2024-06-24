&Partners Purchases New Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

&Partners purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,743,000 after purchasing an additional 298,727 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 4.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 834,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,758,000 after acquiring an additional 36,556 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 5.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 775,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,705,000 after acquiring an additional 42,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $266.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.55. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $249.84 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,336 shares of company stock worth $10,563,314 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

