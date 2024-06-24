&Partners Purchases New Shares in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

&Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

