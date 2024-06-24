&Partners Purchases New Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

&Partners purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. &Partners owned 0.07% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 433,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

MLPX opened at $49.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $50.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average is $46.90.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

