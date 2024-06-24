&Partners Purchases Shares of 2,562 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

&Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NOBL opened at $97.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.79. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

