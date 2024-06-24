&Partners Sells 262 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

&Partners lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 83.5% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $213,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 40,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,539,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.94.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $564.60 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82. The company has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $574.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

