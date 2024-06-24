&Partners Sells 5,959 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

&Partners decreased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 6.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,030,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 66,802 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 841,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMRE. B. Riley dropped their price target on Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $577.85 million, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 365.22%.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

