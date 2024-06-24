&Partners Takes $617,000 Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

&Partners bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,632,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 50,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,374,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,323,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,855,000 after acquiring an additional 148,231 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,462,000 after acquiring an additional 113,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 921,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,443,000 after acquiring an additional 199,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.99 on Monday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

