&Partners Trims Stock Holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

&Partners lessened its holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the quarter. &Partners owned approximately 0.08% of BrightSpire Capital worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRSP. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in BrightSpire Capital by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,502,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter worth $6,726,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,353,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,353,000 after purchasing an additional 873,407 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the third quarter valued at $1,792,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 449.0% in the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 257,619 shares during the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRSP. Barclays reduced their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, insider David A. Palame sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,344.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BRSP opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $27.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

