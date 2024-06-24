Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $151.18 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $137.95 and a 12 month high of $180.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,036,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,800,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 763,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,697,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,229,000 after buying an additional 18,310 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,908,000 after buying an additional 181,995 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,844,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

