PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.1 %

PEP traded up $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.08. The company had a trading volume of 812,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,601. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.36. The company has a market cap of $232.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

