PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,673,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 14,677,693 shares.The stock last traded at $17.61 and had previously closed at $17.66.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

The firm has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $394,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,407,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,329,416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,731,911 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $142,612,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of PG&E by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 116,093,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,566 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 534.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,314,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

