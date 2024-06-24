PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (PPCCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 1.447 per share on Monday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.
PICC Property and Casualty Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PPCCY opened at $31.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68. PICC Property and Casualty has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $35.60.
PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PICC Property and Casualty
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Ciena Stock: Powering the AI Boom – A Network Infrastructure Play
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Is NVIDIA Stock Done Playing With the Market? Buy, Sell, or Hold
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Didn’t Buy Occidental Like Buffett? Look at These 3 Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PICC Property and Casualty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PICC Property and Casualty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.