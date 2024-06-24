Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.61. 153,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,402. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,153,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 123,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

