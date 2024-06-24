PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 132 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,673 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in F5 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,912 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in F5 by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 518 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of F5 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV opened at $169.60 on Monday. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.16 and a 1-year high of $199.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.54.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total value of $273,832.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,801 shares in the company, valued at $23,002,118.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $558,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,790.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total value of $273,832.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,801 shares in the company, valued at $23,002,118.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.10.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

