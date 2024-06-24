Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Up to $0.70

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.72. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 780,025 shares changing hands.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.48.

Get Our Latest Report on Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Up 7.4 %

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNY. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 241,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 131,167 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 141,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 34,827 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 279,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.