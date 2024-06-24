Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target Cut to $103.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Popular alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Popular

Popular Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Popular stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.63. 298,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,156. Popular has a twelve month low of $58.96 and a twelve month high of $93.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $714.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.00 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Popular will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Popular

In other Popular news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Popular news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Popular

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 103,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 74,818 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at $1,104,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 88,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 58,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.