PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $17.42 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00014746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00114380 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

