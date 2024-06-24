ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Down to $24.20

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.20, but opened at $23.03. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 1,184,577 shares trading hands.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 4.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,154,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081,007 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,213,000. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,996,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 770.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 596,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 528,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,228,000.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

