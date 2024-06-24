Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,192,000 after buying an additional 5,154,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,317,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,452,000 after acquiring an additional 57,531 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,353,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,064,000 after purchasing an additional 197,422 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,926,000 after purchasing an additional 388,363 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,367,000 after purchasing an additional 72,696 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $117.73 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $121.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

