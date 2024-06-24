Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Cummins Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:CMI)

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Cummins in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.42. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $18.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q2 2025 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.39 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Cummins stock opened at $276.94 on Monday. Cummins has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $304.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.47.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

