Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Equinor ASA Raised by Analyst (NYSE:EQNR)

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinor ASA in a report issued on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Equinor ASA’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $25.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion.

EQNR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EQNR opened at $27.52 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 558.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.