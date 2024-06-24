Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Boosted by Leerink Partnrs

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.70) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.88). The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($6.54) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.88) EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 425.63% and a negative net margin of 138.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ RARE opened at $39.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.60. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $297,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $297,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,685 shares of company stock worth $518,923 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.