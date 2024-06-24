Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Vail Resorts, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MTN)

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Vail Resorts in a research note issued on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.71. The consensus estimate for Vail Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $6.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q3 2025 earnings at $10.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $7.29 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $10.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $179.56 on Monday. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $165.14 and a fifty-two week high of $254.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.03.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 120.82%.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 575 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

