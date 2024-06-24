Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Lifted by Zacks Research

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Federated Hermes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Federated Hermes’ current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $396.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $32.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $37.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHI. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $1,483,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 38,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at $12,474,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 87.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,601,000 after acquiring an additional 533,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 122,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 29,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 299,572 shares in the company, valued at $9,885,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,361 shares of company stock valued at $76,360. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

