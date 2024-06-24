Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Lifted by Analyst

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Green Dot in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 21st. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Green Dot’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). Green Dot had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $447.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.70 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDOT

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of GDOT opened at $9.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.43 million, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 89.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 98.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 6.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Dot

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.